The Andy Hall Combo will be the featured group for the May 5, 11:30 a.m. First Friday Jazz Concert at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.

Hall, on bass, will be joined by Peter Bouffard on guitar, Scott Vicroy on tenor saxophone and Greg Ahl on drums. Hall has chosen a program of jazz standards from “years gone by” for this concert.

Admission is free, and lunch will be available for purchase. Audience members are encouraged to donate nonperishable food items for the church’s food pantry.

This concert wraps up the 12th season of First Friday Jazz, which will return with a new series of monthly concerts Oct. 6.