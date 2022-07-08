An education

I’ve had a few interesting things come up in some recent transactions. “Interesting,” of course, is code for some sort of challenge. And, in those challenges is the education.

Did you know?

• A paragraph in the listing agreement states that the seller agrees to keep the property in a similar condition to the one it is in when the buyer purchases. Do you realize how many things can change that? Hail, broken lawn mower, broken pipes, and movers to name a few. Sellers, the home is yours until the property is closed, and it will not close if the condition is not acceptable. Be sure to keep your homeowner’s insurance in place until it is closed as well.

• The purchase contract holds several contingencies including one addressing financing. The stated closing date is contingent upon this financing being secured. It also has a built-in waiting period. Recently, two different lenders could not (would not?) provide needed documents and documentations within a reasonable time frame, and closing was put at risk. Buyers, it matters not just who your lender is, but sometimes, also, who holds the sellers note.

• Winning or losing a bid can boil down to the littlest things, like a home warranty or closing date. Consult your agent and write a contract that reflects only what matters to you the most – nothing more, nothing less.

• Bats are a real pain in the neck, especially when selling.

• When listing, location, price and condition remain key, no matter the market climate.

The market pendulum swings affect these, but they always have bearing on procuring a good sale.

• Sellers remember: always, always disclose.

• Never say never, life changes on a dime.

• Conventional loan appraisers can – and occasionally do – request repairs as a contingency for the appraisal just as FHA or VA can.

• Rising interest rates may affect properties already under contract.

Things are shifting, and with that come new challenges. Clients, make sure you have an educated advocate in your corner.

Give me a call, I’m happy to help – Becky Huebner, Realtor – 402-770-1350.