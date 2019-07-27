Rich Claussen, Prosper Lincoln’s ambassador for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, recently presented Ameritas with the Prosper Lincoln Step Up award.
Ameritas, a national insurance, employee benefits and financial services company headquartered in Lincoln, was one of the first investors in the Future Builders Challenge and continues to be a supporter. Ameritas associates have participated in Reverse Pitch and State of the Practice events to recruit tech talent for Lincoln. And CEO JoAnn Martin has been one of the tri-chairs of the Prosper Lincoln community agenda since its inception.
"It's no surprise to anyone that Ameritas continues to be a leader in supporting things that matter in our community,” said Claussen. “They have shared their time, talent and treasure to help make Lincoln the white-hot epicenter of the Silicon Prairie."
“Serving our communities is a core value for Ameritas," Martin said. “By contributing to programs like Prosper Lincoln, Ameritas is helping develop the innovative and entrepreneurial skills of tomorrow's leaders.”
Learn more at ProsperLincoln.org.