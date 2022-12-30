Ameritas awards more than $250K to nonprofits

Ameritas has awarded more than $250,000 to Nebraska-based nonprofits, including seven Lincoln organizations and one in Ashland. The grants are in the five community wellness areas that Ameritas focuses on: education, financial stability, health services, arts and culture, and sustainability.

“Giving back can have an enormous impact on our communities,” said Liz Ring Carlson, vice president of corporate communications and community relations. “We aim to support nonprofits whose goal it is to provide education and training, financial literacy teaching, health-related services, mentorship, sustainability initiatives and other community-minded events and resources. Each of our nonprofit recipients touch these areas, and we are excited to see the lasting influence these projects and services have.”

All Ameritas Charitable Foundation award recipients are listed below, totaling more than $250,000. Each award will be distributed on or before Dec. 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

- America’s Dentists Care Foundation, Wichita, Kansas—$25,000;

- Center for Legal Immigration Assistance, Lincoln—$5,000;

- Completely KIDS, Omaha—$10,000;

- Friendship Home, Lincoln—$120,000 over three years;

- Junior Achievement of Lincoln—$15,000;

- Lincoln Community Foundation, Lincoln Vital Signs—$5,000;

- Nebraska Impact, Lincoln—$17,000;

- Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries, Ashland—$5,000;

- TeamMates, Lincoln—$30,000 over three years;

- The Malone Center, Lincoln—$5,000; and

- Wayne State Foundation, Wayne—$25,000.

To learn more about the Ameritas Charitable Foundation, visit www.ameritas.com/about/community-impact/