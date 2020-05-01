Ameritas a longtime arts supporter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lincoln Arts Council could not carry out its mission of "championing the arts, connecting people, changing lives" without the support of corporate partners like Ameritas.

For more than two decades, the company has supported the Lincoln Arts Council. Among other types of support, Ameritas is the presenting sponsor of the Mayor's Arts Awards, which has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Although Ameritas has 2,500 employees and 4.5 million customers across the U.S., Lincoln has been its hometown and the site of its corporate headquarters for 133 years.

“The opportunity to help foster a beautiful, creative community means so much to Ameritas,” says Liz Ring Carlson, vice president for Corporate Communications and Community Relations. “A love of the arts runs deep here, and we’re huge fans of anyone who helps make it all happen.

“The Lincoln Arts Council has one of those vitally important roles in our community,” Ring Carlson adds, “enriching our culture, boosting our economy and improving the quality of life. They help create an environment that makes our job easier, as we ask talented professionals to build their lives here in Lincoln. The Council’s work aligns with our brand, and with the Ameritas mission of fulfilling life.”

Ameritas associates are heavily engaged in the community, and they lend their strengths and experience to a large network of important nonprofits, Ring Carlson says.

