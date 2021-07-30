 Skip to main content
American Legion Auxiliary seeks volunteers

The American Legion Auxiliary is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military personnel and their families.

Many veterans and their families have benefited from Auxiliary programs such as the poppy program, annual scholarships, education programs and mission outreach.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, the American Legion Auxiliary, Lincoln Unit 3, will host an “Escape to the Islands” event for individuals to attend and relax, enjoy refreshments and find out how the Auxiliary supports veterans and families. It will be held at Second Baptist Church, 525 N. 58th St. at 2 p.m.

Contact Helen at 402-217-4464 or 2luckybucky@gmail.com for information and reservations. This might be your opportunity to answer the call of Service Not Self!

