American Ballet Theatre performs Thursday

American Ballet Theatre (ABT) will kick off its national tour with a free performance at Pioneers Park on Thursday, July 1.

The ABT Across America tour will bring 20 acclaimed artists to Lincoln’s Pioneers Park for a captivating event as part of the company’s cross-country road trip, which also includes stops in Chicago’s Millennium Park and New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

The unique performance in Pioneers Park will take place on a giant custom-built stage that folds out of an 18-wheeler truck. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on the large grassy area near the Pioneers Park columns. The whole family is invited to experience one of the top ballet companies in the world, for free!

Gates open at 6 p.m., and Nebraska Steel will perform at 8:15 p.m., followed by the ABT program at 8:45 p.m. General admission attendees will use the West Van Dorn Street entrance. Those with VIP tickets, ADA attendees and taxi/ride share vehicles will use the South Coddington Avenue entrance.

The performance is free to attend, but reservations are required at liedcenter.org/abt.

Note: No outside food or beverages, smoking, or animals (other than service animals) will be allowed in the seating area. Water bottles will be allowed, and food will be available for purchase from several local food trucks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0