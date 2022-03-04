'Always…Patsy Cline' coming to the TADA Theatre

"Always…Patsy Cline" will open Thursday, March 17, at TADA Theatre, 701 P St.

One of the icons in country music is the subject of this funny and touching tribute written by Ted Swindley. The musical is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in 1961 and continued a unique pen pal relationship with Cline throughout her life.

The musical, complete with down-home country humor, emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Cline's hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.”

Guest actress Kyttra Burge will return to TADA from Virginia to revisit the role of Patsy Cline, having played her in both tribute productions -- "Always…Patsy Cline" and "A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline." She earned a degree in theater performance at Wichita State University. Her past performances have included "BEEHIVE," "Pippin," "Lucky Stiff" and "Six Women With Brain Death."

Actress Cris Rook of Lincoln will portray Patsy’s real-life friend Louise Seger. Rook received a Master’s degree in music performance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has appeared extensively on stage, including a tour of "Side by Side by Sondheim," the regional premieres of "Forbidden Broadway," "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and "Gilligan’s Island the Musical." She also appeared as Lucy in the Midwest premiere of "Jekyll & Hyde the Musical" and as Mrs. Lovett in "Sweeney Todd" featuring the Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra.

Robert D. Rook is the show’s director, with Cris Rook overseeing the musical direction and choreography, stage management by Elysia Ann Arntzen, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical coordination and painting by Jon Kruse, stage carpentry by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Karen Statham, lighting design by Robert D. Rook and sound operation by John Batenhorst.

"Always…Patsy Cline" is produced by TADA Productions and sponsored by Ameritas and The Hyatt Place in Downtown Lincoln/Haymarket. The production is presented with permission from APC Inc. and written by Ted Swindley.

The show will be at TADA Theatre March 17-April 3, with curtain times at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Reserve tickets at www.tadatheatre.info. TADA offers patron parking in the Lumberworks parking garage for $5.

Due to current CDC recommendations as well as lower hospitalizations, TADA no longer requires proof of vaccination and face coverings to attend its productions.

