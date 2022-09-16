All-Corvette Show coming to Ameritas Life Sept. 25

See eight generations of Corvettes at the Nebraska Corvette Association’s 28th annual All-Corvette Show from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in the north parking lot at Ameritas Life, North Cotner Boulevard and O Street.

Start with a 1954 pennant blue convertible at one end, and stroll over to a 2023 red mist metallic convertible on the other. See hundreds of Corvettes in between.

As one of the largest shows of this type in the 10-state area, it’s expected to attract nearly 200 Corvettes. All are welcome, and cars can be judged or displayed only.

This event is free and open to the public. Kids can vote for the Kids’ Choice award going to their favorite Corvette.

Car show proceeds benefit the Child Advocacy Center and scholarships for Southeast Community College students enrolled in the GM Automotive Service Education Program.

As in the past, there will be a deejay, music, a silent auction, a drawing for the 50/50 pot, a raffle, and the New Day Coffee + Smoothies truck for drinks/breakfast and lunch from LoLo’s. Dessert anyone? The FrozN4U Yogurt Truck has you covered. Eat in the shade under the tents.

Vendor booths for sponsors will be expanded. Expect to see AAA of Nebraska, Advance Auto Parts, Bish’s RV, Lincoln Detail Garage, Paragon Performance, Rocket Carwash, Rod’s Power Sports and Tommy’s Express Car Wash. Merchandise from the National Corvette Museum will be on sale at the show.

Since 1967, the Nebraska Corvette Association (NCA) has grown to over 200 members with cars ranging from 1954 to 2022. The NCA is an active member of the National Corvette Museum, National Council of Corvette Clubs, Eastern Nebraska Western Iowa Car Council. The NCA supports and races in the Sandhills Open Road Challenge. For 29 years, the NCA has helped keep Nebraska beautiful by participating in the “Adopt a Highway” program.

For All-Corvette Show registration forms, show activities and details, go to NebraskaCorvette.com. Online registration and payment is available. For more information, contact Bob Shriner at 402-405-3102.

Additional information

Registration: All owners of Corvettes can register their cars the day of the show between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Registration is $30 per car and $10 for a second car.

Sponsors: The show is made possible through the support of several sponsors. DuTeau Chevrolet is the club sponsor; Durst Motors, Lincoln Auto Auction, Kuck Motorsports and Walker Tire Point S are major show sponsors. Dozens of other sponsors participate at platinum, gold and silver levels.

NCA activities: The first week of June every year, five to 30 cars head out on a “Grand Geezer Getaway” for a four- to six-day cruise to a destination one to two days away. Recent destinations have been Estes Park, Colorado; the Black Hills, South Dakota; Door County, Wisconsin; and Route 66 (start to finish).

In July, the NCA club lines up 100 Corvettes along Eighth Street in the Haymarket district.

Fall/winter events include FACs, football tailgating, a shrimp boil, fall color cruise and bowling. Spring/summer activities include golf, a Caravan to the Crete Airport, Cinnamon Roll Run, Saltdogs game and the Belle of Brownville River Cruise.

The NCA meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at Lincoln Elks Lodge No. 80 in the Lincoln Trade Center. The club also has a social outing the fourth Wednesday of each month. Members and guests gather to caravan to an eating establishment in Lincoln or the surrounding area.

“Having fun and doing good along the way” is the NCA's motto. For more information, visit www.nebraskacorvette.com.