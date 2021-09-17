All-Corvette car show Sunday at Ameritas Life

The all-new mid-engine Corvette Stingray (C8) will take the stage front and center at the Nebraska Corvette Association’s 27th annual All-Corvette Show on Sunday, Sept. 19.
It will be among seven other generations of Corvettes. For the second year, Ameritas Life will host the event in its north parking lot at North Cotner Boulevard and O Street.
Everyone is welcome to stop by and check out the cars Sunday between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. As one of the largest shows of this type in the 10-state area, it’s expected to attract well over 200 Corvettes. All owners of Corvettes are welcome to register their cars between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Cars can be judged or only displayed, but judged cars must already have been pre-registered. Registration to display is $30 per car. Spectator admission is free.
Car show proceeds help support the Child Advocacy Center and scholarships for Southeast Community College students enrolled in the GM Automotive Service Education Program.
As in the past, there will be a silent auction, a drawing for the 50/50 pot, a raffle, merchandise from the National Corvette Museum booth, The Bean Box Coffee trailer, lunch from LoLo’s and desserts from FrozeN4U Ice Cream.
The number of vendor booths will double this year. Vendors will feature car tires and wheels, car detailing, car care products, car insurance and more.
Since 1967, the Nebraska Corvette Association has grown to over 200 members with cars ranging from 1954 to 2020. The NCA is an active member of the National Corvette Museum, National Council of Corvette Clubs, Eastern Nebraska-Western Iowa Car Council, and both supports and races in the Sandhills Open Road Challenge. For 28 years, the NCA has helped keep Nebraska beautiful by participating in the “Adopt a Highway” program.
The show is made possible in part through the support of several sponsors. DuTeau Chevrolet is the club sponsor; Durst Motors/Lincoln Auto Auction, T.O. Haas and Kuck Motorsports are Major Corporate Sponsors.
For All-Corvette Show online registration forms and payment, show activities and more details, see NebraskaCorvette.com. For more information, contact Bob Shriner at 402-405-3102.
About the club
The Lincoln-based Nebraska Corvette Association is affiliated with the National Council of Corvette Clubs (NCCC) with interests in Corvette restoration and preservation, rallying, racing and car shows. The club meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at Lincoln Elks Lodge No. 80 in the Lincoln Trade Center.
The club also has a social outing the fourth Wednesday of each month. Members and guests gather to caravan to an eating establishment in the Lincoln area. A Friday afternoon club event takes place a few times in the summer. The club took over the Haymarket in July with nearly 100 Corvettes lined up along Eighth St.