All-Corvette car show Sunday at Ameritas Life

The all-new mid-engine Corvette Stingray (C8) will take the stage front and center at the Nebraska Corvette Association’s 27th annual All-Corvette Show on Sunday, Sept. 19.

It will be among seven other generations of Corvettes. For the second year, Ameritas Life will host the event in its north parking lot at North Cotner Boulevard and O Street.

Everyone is welcome to stop by and check out the cars Sunday between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. As one of the largest shows of this type in the 10-state area, it’s expected to attract well over 200 Corvettes. All owners of Corvettes are welcome to register their cars between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Cars can be judged or only displayed, but judged cars must already have been pre-registered. Registration to display is $30 per car. Spectator admission is free.

Car show proceeds help support the Child Advocacy Center and scholarships for Southeast Community College students enrolled in the GM Automotive Service Education Program.

As in the past, there will be a silent auction, a drawing for the 50/50 pot, a raffle, merchandise from the National Corvette Museum booth, The Bean Box Coffee trailer, lunch from LoLo’s and desserts from FrozeN4U Ice Cream.