Aldrich house in Elmwood features Grandma’s Kitchen exhibit

A new exhibit is on display inside the home of Bess Streeter Aldrich, one of Nebraska’s most beloved authors.

“Grandma’s Kitchen” features a collection of aprons from Dottie Wolverton of Lincoln, salt and pepper shakers from Millie Buethe of Plattsmouth, and multiple vintage kitchen collectables from Linda Homan of South Bend.

The house is open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The kitchen exhibit runs through Nov. 15, followed by the annual Christmas exhibit, Journey Into Christmas.

Aldrich is known as one of Nebraska's finest writers during the 1920s to 1940s. She wrote 160 short stories and articles, and nine novels including "A Lantern in Her Hand." Aldrich’s writings are historically accurate, describing small-town living as well as the hardships, struggles, virtues and hopes of Midwestern pioneer prairie life.

The two-story prairie mansion house is at 204 East F St. in Elmwood, 24 miles east of Lincoln on Highway 34. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. To schedule a tour outside of regular hours, contact Kurk Shrader at 402-867-4233. For more information, see facebook.com/BessStreeterAldrichHouseMuseum/.

