Alberts details life as UNO’s athletic director

With 17 different ADs in 30 years, Alberts said that meant 17 different visions of leadership that didn’t work before he arrived. He said he knew immediately about how deep the financial issues were and shared with his wife, “We’re in trouble.” He said that didn’t exactly sit well with his wife, who grew up in Indiana, now living in Nebraska.

“I’m not saying she was upset about this idea of the job in Omaha, but she was wondering, ‘Why are we doing this?’”

“It was not her idea to move to Nebraska. We were living in Marietta, Georgia, and we had 11 wonderful years and were ingrained in the schools and our church and had some great friends,” Alberts shared. “When we got to Omaha, my son was in sixth grade and now he’s graduated from West Point and he’s at Fort Stewart and is engaged to be married at 23 years old. Time moves quickly.”

Alberts said the job of broadcasting, being gone from Wednesday through Sunday during the week and not being able to see his kids grow up and play sports, motivated him to take the job in Omaha.

In those early years of understanding and deciding what steps to take to move UNO Athletics forward in 2009 and help fix the financial woes, Alberts looked toward the community of Omaha and its leaders for help. Part of that leadership came from the top.