In the spirit of “Service Not Self,” the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Lincoln Unit 3 invites the public to “Celebrate America” by wearing red, white and blue at a 6 p.m. gathering Tuesday, June 13, at Cornhusker Bank, 8310 O St.

The ALA's mission is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military and their families, both at home and abroad. For God and country, the ALA advocates for veterans, educates our citizens, mentors youth and promotes patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security.