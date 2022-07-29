Aksarben honors 4 Lancaster County farm families

Four Lancaster County farm families have been named recipients of the Aksarben Pioneer Farm Family Award, which recognizes ownership of at least 40 acres of farmland held by the same family for 100 years, and the Aksarben Heritage Farm Family Award, which recognizes 150 years of family farm ownership.

Pioneer Awards honoring 100 years of family farm ownership in Lancaster County went to the Gerhardt and Sophie Lostroh family farm, established in 1900, and the Tejral family farm, established in 1920.

Aksarben Heritage Family Award recipients for 150 years of family farm ownership in Lancaster County are the Hall family farm, established in 1872, and the Lostroh Family Farm, established in 1870.

To commemorate these milestones, each of these families will receive an engraved plaque and gatepost marker at the Lancaster County Super Fair.

“It’s such an honor to recognize the hard work and dedication of these incredible families," said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president. "The milestones these families have reached is a true testament to the strong Nebraska values that set our state apart and have been making Aksarben proud for over 125 years.”

Mark McHargue, president of Nebraska Farm Bureau, added, “Nebraska Farm Bureau is proud to be part of this long-standing program. Farm and ranch families deserve to be recognized with this coveted and prestigious award, which includes nearly 10,000 families in its alliance. These awards recognize the commitment to preserve and build Nebraska agriculture for future generations.”

Aksarben began recognizing the dedication and perseverance of Nebraska farm families in 1956. Since then, nearly 10,000 families have been recognized statewide.