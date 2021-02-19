Aizuri string quartet to perform via Zoom March 5

Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music will continue its Zoom concert series with the Aizuri Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 5.

The quartet was the 2017-18 MetLiveArts String Quartet-in-Residence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The program will include “Sea Change,” composed by Tom Morrison, who will provide commentary for the concert and host a post-concert Q&A with the audience. The quartet will also present String Quartet No. 1 by Eleanor Alberga and selections from Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 12 in E-flat Major, Op. I27.

The quartet will appear on Open Space Music, a virtual music site founded and operated by string artists Gregory Beaver and Hyeyung Yoon. Admission is $12 at https://open-space-music.com/products/aizuri-quartet or by season ticket. Buyers should contact the site at least 24 hours before the concert to allow response time.

More information is at https://www.lfcm.us. To talk to a person or receive technical help, call 402-417-9424.

