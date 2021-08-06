 Skip to main content
Aging Partners to host UNL history presentation Aug. 18

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a presentation by local historian Jim McKee at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St. “The History of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln” program is part of the Nebraska History Lunch Series.

McKee is a Lincoln Journal Star columnist who has published over 1,000 articles and several books on Lincoln and Lancaster County history. The program is free, and an optional sack lunch is $6. Seating is limited and reservations are required even if you don’t order lunch. Reservations and payment are due by noon Aug. 16 by calling 402-441-7158.

For more information on Aging Partners senior center activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/mycenternews.

