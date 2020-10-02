Ag Sack Lunch Program for 4th-graders begins 11th year

The Ag Sack Lunch Program, designed to increase agricultural awareness among Nebraska fourth-graders and their families, has returned for its 11th school year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, changes have been made to the program this fall. Many classes will not be making the trip to Lincoln to tour the State Capitol building as part of their fourth-grade curriculum. For that reason, the Ag Sack Lunch Program is providing schools with the option to receive virtual presentations via Zoom this fall. These virtual presentations will focus on the importance of agriculture to Nebraska’s economy.
“Last spring, our program was abruptly ended due to the pandemic,” says Karen Brokaw, program coordinator. “This fall, we are providing schools the option of receiving their presentations via Zoom. We don’t want the pandemic to prevent us from visiting with fourth-grade students about the importance of agriculture in Nebraska.”
To date, Brokaw says, registrations for the fall semester have been for the virtual presentation, but spring registrations are primarily for the traditional Lincoln visits.
“The Zoom presentations have gone really well,” says Ag Ambassador Abby Durheim, a UNL agricultural education major from Sunbury, Ohio. “The kids seem to really enjoy it, and they ask a ton of questions at the end.”
Registrations are still being accepted for both fall and spring presentations for virtual or in-person State Capitol visits, according to Brokaw. Reservations can be made online at www.agsacklunchprogram.com.
“Over the last 10 years, the Ag Sack Lunch Program has been successful in helping our fourth-graders understand where their food comes from, and how Nebraska’s farm production methods help protect the environment while ensuring food safety and promoting animal health,” says Kelly Brunkhorst, Nebraska Corn Board executive director.
Since the first Ag Sack Lunch Program during the 2010-2011 school year, over 46,000 students have participated in the event. The program provided 5,250 lunches to students during the 2019-2020 school year.
The program is sponsored by the Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Soybean Board, Nebraska Pork Producers Association, Nebraska Beef Council, Midwest Dairy and Nebraska Poultry Industries.
For more information, call Karen Brokaw at 402-432-2299.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!