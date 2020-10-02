Ag Sack Lunch Program for 4th-graders begins 11th year

The Ag Sack Lunch Program, designed to increase agricultural awareness among Nebraska fourth-graders and their families, has returned for its 11th school year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, changes have been made to the program this fall. Many classes will not be making the trip to Lincoln to tour the State Capitol building as part of their fourth-grade curriculum. For that reason, the Ag Sack Lunch Program is providing schools with the option to receive virtual presentations via Zoom this fall. These virtual presentations will focus on the importance of agriculture to Nebraska’s economy.

“Last spring, our program was abruptly ended due to the pandemic,” says Karen Brokaw, program coordinator. “This fall, we are providing schools the option of receiving their presentations via Zoom. We don’t want the pandemic to prevent us from visiting with fourth-grade students about the importance of agriculture in Nebraska.”

To date, Brokaw says, registrations for the fall semester have been for the virtual presentation, but spring registrations are primarily for the traditional Lincoln visits.