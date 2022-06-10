 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After rainout, Jazz in June begins Tuesday

  • 0
Darryl White

Darryl White

 COURTESY PHOTO

After a rainout postponed the June 7 concert of Andy William and the Nebraska All Stars, Jazz in June will begin Tuesday, June 14, with a 7 p.m. performance by the Darryl White Quartet in the outdoor sculpture garden west of the Sheldon Museum of Art.

The performance by William and his band will instead take place at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on a yet-to-be-determined date this fall.

Other upcoming Jazz in June concerts are Grammy Award-winner Kurt Elling on June 21, and Minneapolis-based Davina and the Vagabonds on June 28. For more details, see www.jazzinjune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State of residential real estate

State of residential real estate

In Lincoln right now, only 145 available existing homes are for sale. That number is up from 86 at the beginning of April, but still very low,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News