After rainout, Jazz in June begins Tuesday

After a rainout postponed the June 7 concert of Andy William and the Nebraska All Stars, Jazz in June will begin Tuesday, June 14, with a 7 p.m. performance by the Darryl White Quartet in the outdoor sculpture garden west of the Sheldon Museum of Art.

The performance by William and his band will instead take place at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on a yet-to-be-determined date this fall.

Other upcoming Jazz in June concerts are Grammy Award-winner Kurt Elling on June 21, and Minneapolis-based Davina and the Vagabonds on June 28. For more details, see www.jazzinjune.com.

