Adventures in Real Estate … What’s happening with home prices?

For those bearish buyers waiting for the housing market to crash, you’ll have to keep waiting.

It’s true that demand has pulled back in the last six months; however, there’s still a shortage of supply available, keeping prices level right now. In Lincoln, we are seeing the market return to more “normal,” where it may take 30-60 days for a property to sell, now that inventory of homes for sale has improved slightly and buyers have more options to choose from.

Going forward into 2023, most experts are predicting that prices will continue to level out overall while still showing positive appreciation for homeowners. The reality is that we still have more buyers than sellers, and that will help keep home prices from drastically falling. We have seen a lot of price reductions for homes that have hit the market over the past few months, where it seems the sellers are still thinking it’s 2021 and have priced too high.

In my experience, if a home has been priced properly, is in good condition and has a desirable location, it will sell rather quickly. If you’re considering selling, it’s extremely important to listen to the professional advice of your real estate agent, and don’t ignore our current market conditions.

If you are considering making a home purchase, my advice is not to be scared away by the interest rates. Yes, that does need to factor into your budget … meaning you may need to look at homes priced slightly lower than your maximum pre-approval amount. The great news for you is that you have more options now than the previous two years, and the bidding wars have almost all gone away, so you won’t have to overpay for a home you love! It’s important to find a lender that will walk through all of your options, including the potential for refinancing when rates improve. On the flip side, if rates continue to increase, you’ll be glad you made a move now.

I always say, the best time to buy property was either yesterday or today. Home ownership is a great way to help insulate yourself from inflation. If you’re thinking of buying or selling, please give me a call or drop me an email.