Adventures in Real Estate … Marry the house, date the rate

It’s been a wild ride the past few years in the world of real estate. Bidding wars and lack of inventory had buyers competing against each other to snag a house while the rates were at an all-time low. Now, with rising interest rates, we’re seeing a return to a balanced market with more inventory available and less competition, as some wary buyers have decided to sit on the sidelines for the time being.

While none of us have a crystal ball, we can learn a lot from previous cycles in our housing market. My advice to current buyers … marry the house and date the rate. Yes, the interest rates are reason for some pause, but don’t let that keep you from making a move into a home that you love! With more inventory, buyers have more homes to choose from and can be a bit more picky when it comes to their wish list.

If you’ve found the house of your dreams, don’t let it slip through your fingers. Committing to the house now doesn’t mean that you have to stay committed to the interest rate forever. Smart homeowners keep an eye on the interest rate trends and refinance to more favorable terms when the time is right.

Recently, I was showing homes to clients who have been looking for over 12 months. They lamented about a few homes that got away while the rates were historically low. Higher rates have given buyers less purchasing power, but they haven’t taken away all of your power! Take the time to find the right one and commit to the house now. When rates improve, you can look into your refinancing options. If the rates continue to rise, you’ll be glad you “married” your home when you did.

If you’re thinking about buying or selling, give me a call. I’d be happy to help you fall in love with the right home.

Katie Allen, Realtor, Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate, 402-480-4373.