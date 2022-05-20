Adventures in Real Estate … How to prepare your home for the market

When preparing to list a home for sale, I always advise my sellers to focus on the three D’s … Depersonalize, Declutter and Deep Cleaning. Usually, there’s no need to go overboard and repaint, recarpet, remodel to prepare your home for the market. A little elbow grease is often all it takes to help your home really shine.

Depersonalizing the home involves removing your personal items such as trophies, photos, collectibles, knickknacks and wall decor that may distract buyers from seeing the home as their own. It’s not personal, but not everyone will appreciate your beer can collection, antique kitchen accessories, overstuffed closets and family heirlooms except you. Simply neutralize your home as if it were a model home. Really, that’s exactly what it is while it’s on the market.

Decluttering is a necessary component of getting top dollar for your house. The more spacious your home appears, the more appealing it will be. Minimize as much as possible. You want home shoppers to see what your home has to offer, not guess about the potential or possibilities. Extra furniture and items like books, magazines, CD collections and hobby supplies add weight and visual distractions in a room. Make a list and go room by room, boxing up things that aren’t needed for daily use, keeping only the essential items. Kitchens and bathrooms are top priorities for buyers, so make yours look like they’re barely used!

Spotless is the name of the game when it comes to cleaning. Doing a thorough deep cleaning of your home is vital. With the home decluttered and depersonalized, it may be wise to use a professional deep cleaning service to really make your house shine. Be sure to pay attention to little details like cobwebs in corners, and dust on ceiling fan blades and window blinds. Polish up appliances and clean all glass surfaces: mirrors, screens, patio doors, windows. Again, pay special attention to the kitchen and bathrooms. You’ll want these rooms to be spotless!

If you’re considering listing your home, give me a call at 402-480-4373 or email katie@cb-nhs.com to request a free copy of my book “Guide to a Successful Home Sale.” Let’s discuss the best strategies to sell your home for top dollar.

