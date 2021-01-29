Adventures in real estate ... blink and you’ll miss it

What a wild and raucous real estate market we’re currently experiencing here in Lincoln. Sellers seem to hold all the power, and buyers are clamoring over the very few homes currently available. My advice for buyers: If you need to sleep on it, you probably won’t be sleeping in it.

Houses are selling at breakneck speed, some with multiple offers in a matter of hours, and then "poof" -- they’re under contract before you’ve even had a chance to think it through. It can be overwhelming but not impossible to get your offer accepted, and choosing the right agent can make all the difference in your home-buying experience.

If you want to brave the market and search for a new place to call home, let’s break down your winning strategy.

Step 1: Talk with a lender and get a loan pre-approval before starting your home search. You’ll know what price range to focus your efforts on and will save time by not searching for houses that are out of your budget. When you do find your dream home, a loan pre-approval letter included with your offer tells the seller that you are ready, willing and able to complete the purchase.