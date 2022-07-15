Adventures in real estate ... are we in a bubble?

You may be reading or hearing about the current real estate market and wondering if we’re in a bubble and headed for a crash. It’s true that the market has shifted in recent months, and it’s important to understand the data and expert opinions as to why the sky isn’t falling right now and there’s no crash on the horizon.

Two factors point to the market going through more of a correction and stabilization, not a crash.

The first reason is basic economics … supply and demand. The supply of homes needed for a balanced market is still historically low. In other words, not enough homes are available for the people who want to buy them. Looking back at market conditions in 2007, there was an overabundance of homes for sale, and many were short sales or foreclosures. That caused prices to decrease and home values to drop dramatically. Today, there’s still a shortage of inventory, which is helping ongoing home appreciation.

During the housing bubble, it was much easier to get a mortgage than it is today. Buyers who have purchased a home post-bubble have been much more qualified than they were in the years leading up to the crash. Lending standards have increased significantly, and the predatory lending practices of those days have all but disappeared. Now, buyers are much less likely to end up in foreclosure because of higher lending standards to qualify for a mortgage. Home pricing growth is backed by strong housing market fundamentals and tighter lending standards.

We’re currently shifting to more of a balanced market, meaning it doesn’t favor a seller or a buyer. If you’re considering selling your home, it’s critical to have the correct pricing strategy to meet the current market conditions. If you’re ready to look for your next home, now is a good time to start home shopping as interest rates have caused many buyers to sit on the sidelines, and you’ll have less competition for your dream home.

