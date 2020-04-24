Additional funding helps Yazidi community find its way
Additional funding helps Yazidi community find its way

Yazda

The Yazidi Cultural Center is now concentrating on finding crisis support and assistance for the local Yazidi population, but in non-pandemic times they also offer extensive classes. 

 Courtesy photo

Many Yazidis in Lincoln are a bit lost right now. They often don’t speak English and are floundering to grasp what is happening in the face of the pandemic.

They are worried about the well-being of families here, but also about loved ones back home in refugee camps in Iraq where a viral outbreak would be tragic.

“Our job is to untangle their confusion,” said Laila Khoudeida, a member of the community Yazda group – and an active participant in the Yazidi Cultural Center.

“First, we must concentrate on making sure Yazidis understand the current crisis and how they should protect themselves and their families,” she said. “Then we must help them find health and economic assistance, food stamps, unemployment assistance and other resources. They need support in working out what is happening with school closure and online teaching.”

The Lincoln COVID-19 Response funds will help the Cultural Center strengthen the communication network that guides families through these challenges and demands.

“The Foundation’s support is amazing," Khoudeida said. "It makes us feel like we are all trying to help each other. … People are adrift. They need guidance through this crisis; they need to know someone is here to help them. And we are.”

About the fund

The Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund was formed by the City of Lincoln, business and philanthropic partners to quickly meet the emergency needs of Lincoln families and individuals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Grants are being awarded to nonprofits on the front lines who need additional resources to provide access to food, housing, medical information and other support for vulnerable populations. If you would like to donate go to: www.lcf.org.

More stories of the agencies that have received funding to date are on Page C3.

