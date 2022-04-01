Additional Election Day board workers needed

Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively is looking for a few good citizens to serve as election board workers on Election Day.

Every two years, Shively’s office needs over 1,000 Election Day board workers for over 190 precincts in Lancaster County. Board workers must be a Lancaster County registered voter and able to work on Election Day from 7 a.m. until shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m. Physical requirements include good eyesight, good hearing and the ability to sit for an extended time period.

Shively’s office appointed permanent Election Day board workers for the 2022-2023 election cycle earlier this year. His office currently needs interested people who could serve as a substitute to replace an appointed board worker if for some reason he or she is unable to serve on Election Day in May or November.

Shively indicated that Election Day board workers enjoy the same civil leave protection as those who serve on jury duty.

“Employers must allow an employee the time off to serve as a poll worker without threat of or loss of personal or holiday pay, sick leave, overtime pay or any other form of penalty for absence when serving as an election poll worker,” Shively said.

The Election Commission Office will provide board worker training classes before each statewide election. Board workers receive minimum wage for the 13-plus hours they work on Election Day plus a stipend for attending a training session.

Anyone interested in serving as an Election Day board worker should contact the Lancaster County Election Commission at 402 441-7311, or stop by the Election Commission Office at 601 N. 46th St.

