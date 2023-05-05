Metro Gallery, 1316 N St., showcases works in May by two abstract artists: Faridun Zoda and Maisun Allahiq. The exhibit “Abstract-2” includes both mixed-media paintings and sculptures by award-winning international artists who have made Lincoln their home.

Zoda was born in Tajikistan and holds a master’s degree from the Moscow Surikov Academy of Fine Arts. His art has won international awards and is part of collections around the world including the National Museum of China and the Museum of Nebraska Art.

“My early exposures to Eastern philosophy and to Western innovations in art have greatly influenced my perspective as an artist,” said Zoda. “A departure from realism allows me the space to gain the perspective to communicate in a more relevant way the truth as I see it.”

Allahiq grew up in Saudia Arabia and earned a degree in architecture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A common subject in her art is geometry, maximizing the interplay between two-dimensional and three-dimensional space.

“For me, creating art is a form of self-expression that allows me to share my ideas and experiences with the world,” said Allahiq. “Overcoming obstacles and problem solving can lead to new discoveries and insights. Experimenting with different materials, techniques and styles are a way to explore new ideas and to push the boundaries of what is possible.”

See “Abstract-2” in person during gallery hours throughout May, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Meet Metro Gallery artists and learn about art processes on Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. during “Evening with an Artist” gallery events.

Metro Gallery curates exhibits at seven locations in Lincoln. Founded in 2012, the gallery is a welcoming space to all people and maintains an inventory of more than 4,000 artworks. Learn more at MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.