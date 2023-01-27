Abraham Lincoln birthday celebration returns in February

History Nebraska will present the city of Lincoln's 20th Abraham Lincoln birthday celebration in February at the Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North.

Ours is the largest city in the world named for the Great Emancipator. The city presented the event from 2001 to 2019, but took a three-year break due to the pandemic and reorganizational efforts.

The celebration will feature Chicago actors Michael Krebs and Debra Ann Miller as President Abe and First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln. Krebs, producer of "With Lincoln Productions,” has portrayed the former president since 1994. Miller has performed as Mrs. Lincoln with Krebs since 1998. Both are veterans of the stage and screen, and their resumes include a wide range of national events, commemorations and visits to hundreds of schools including colleges and universities. Krebs and Miller performed at the celebration in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

Two free public events are planned at the museum on Thursday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 11:

Thursday, Feb. 9

A viewing of the Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition, “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith,” is scheduled for 5 p.m. It examines our government’s founding and the continuing story of America’s bold experiment in a government “of, by and for the people.” The exhibition features multimedia experiences, immersive design and artifacts from the Smithsonian. It will be at the museum through May 20.

At 6 p.m., Krebs and Miller will participate in “Interpreting Lincoln: Yesterday and Today,” a discussion of President Lincoln’s legacy and how it has grown. They will share their perspectives as living historians and the lessons they have learned from President and Mrs. Lincoln.

Participating virtually will be Michael Atwood Mason, CEO and executive director of President Lincoln’s Cottage, a historic site and museum in Washington D.C. President Lincoln made some of his most significant decisions and developed the Emancipation Proclamation at the cottage. Mason will talk about educating new generations on the impact and importance of sharing Lincoln’s legacy.

Seating is limited, and registration is encouraged to reserve your seat. Sign up at: https://history-nebraska.ticketleap.com/interpreting-lincoln-yesterday-and-today/

Saturday, Feb. 11

The Abraham Lincoln birthday celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second floor of the museum. The event includes:

• From 11 a.m. to noon, Chris Sayre will play live music of the mid-1800s on a variety of instruments. Sayre has performed at every Abe Lincoln birthday celebration in our city.

• Krebs and Miller will perform from noon to 12:30 p.m.

• Sayre will return from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.

• Those who want to enter the Abe Lincoln Impersonators Contest should report to the judging area at 1 p.m. All ages are welcome, and prizes will be awarded.

• A program at 1:45 p.m. will include acknowledgments, the Impersonators Contest prize presentation, and the presentation of a birthday cake to President Lincoln.

• Krebs and Miller will perform again from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

• Sayre will close with more music from 2:30 to 3 p.m.

The celebration will include activities for children and free refreshments, including birthday cake. It will also feature Civil War reenactors and displays as well as exhibits from local author Susan Dittman; Homestead National Historical Park in Beatrice; and Terry Lowe, a descendant of Thaddeus Lowe, chief aeronaut for President Lincoln’s Civil War Balloon Corps.

Celebration attendees are also invited to tour the Smithsonian exhibition, “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” on the third floor of the Nebraska History Museum. Admission is free for all who visit the museum on Feb. 11.

Downtown parking meters are enforced 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The first hour of parking is free at City garages, and the nearest one is the University Square Parking Garage on P Street between 13th and 14th streets.

For more information, visit history.nebraska.gov.