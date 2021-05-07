About Mothers …

Mothers … we all have one. Each Mother is unique in personality and style of Motherhood. No universal job description exists for these women; only the promise of a lifetime commitment.

Motherhood is a sacred profession, challenging but rewarding. It is helpful, however, to have eyes in the back of the head, an ability to foretell the future and x-ray vision. Mothers realize these superpowers must be carefully guarded and used only when necessary. What Mothers do share openly is endless humor laced with love.

Mothers always hold their offspring to high standards beginning with “Be good,” which is equal to “Be quiet.” This lasts about two seconds; one if there are multiple children. If a child misbehaves while riding in a car, a Mother will ask (loudly and gripping the steering wheel), “Do you want me to turn this car around?” Although frightening, the threat seldom occurs as most Mothers are already on a mission and in a hurry.