Abendmusik's 50th anniversary concert Sunday

Abendmusik will perform its 50th anniversary concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29 at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Since its founding in 1972, Abendmusik has offered five decades of music that inspires. To celebrate the culmination of the 50th anniversary season, Abendmusik welcomes everyone to hear the Abendmusik Chorus and alumni members of the choir in a program accompanied by the Abendmusik Chamber Orchestra.

Included will be Ralph Vaughan Williams' enchanting setting of Shakespeare's "Serenade to Music," Eriks Esenvalds' kaleidoscopic "Trinity Te Deum," favorites by Ludwig van Beethoven, Alice Parker, Marques Garrett, Antonio Vivaldi, John Rutter and Robert Beadell, ending with C. Hubert Parry's iconic coronation anthem, "I Was Glad."

The choir and orchestra will be conducted by Abendmusik's founding Artistic Director Jack Levick, and current Artistic Director Tom Trenney.

Thanks to the generosity of season sponsors and concert sponsors, this performance is free with no tickets required. Freewill donations will be collected to support the mission and outreach of Abendmusik in the seasons ahead.

A pre-concert performance from First-Plymouth's Singing Tower Carillon will be offered by Kathie Johnson at 3:15 p.m. in the church's courtyard.

For more information, visit www.abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0