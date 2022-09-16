Abendmusik to open season with free concert Sept. 25

Abendmusik will open its 2022-23 season Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. with "We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace," a free concert at Lincoln's historic First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.

The music will inspire us to remember those who have suffered through pandemic while honoring the courageous, resilient medical professionals who have brought healing and hope through these trying times.

The performance will feature the choirs of First-Plymouth Church that have performed for state, regional and national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association. The Plymouth Choir and Schola cantorum will be accompanied by the Abendmusik Chamber Orchestra in a compelling and heartening performance of hymns and spiritual songs.

Soprano Lindsay Kesselman from Charlotte, North Carolina, bass Glen Thomas Rideout from Minneapolis and Lincoln's own Ariel Merivil will be featured soloists in works by Adolphus Hailstork, Dan Forrest and Felix Mendelssohn. Of particular note will be Ralph Johnson's "This House of Peace," which features a text of poignant words spoken by patients and families of patients about the care they received in a hospital.

"As we begin a new concert season, this program inspires us to take a deep breath and to look back to reflect upon what we've all experienced these past few years,” said Artistic Director Tom Trenney. “The music will express some of our grief, even as it offers thanks to those who have helped us to find our way through this valley. The program culminates in a message of hope as we continue to journey on."

The concert is free and open to the public. Freewill donations will be collected to benefit First-Plymouth's Just Neighbors Medical Debt Relief initiative. The performance will also be livestreamed from www.abendmusik.org. For more information, call Abendmusik at 402-476-9933 or visit the website.