Abendmusik to host UMKC Conservatory Singers tonight

Abendmusik at First-Plymouth will host the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory Singers in “Transformation: Times Are Changing” at 7 p.m. today, Jan. 14, at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.

The concert will focus on how music can be a driving force to make a difference in our world. The choir will present works by Jocelyn Hagen, Reena Esmail, William Dawson, Anton Bruckner, Bob Dylan and others.

The 36-member Conservatory Singers, the flagship choral ensemble at UMKC, comprises highly skilled graduate and undergraduate students from the Conservatory and the greater UMKC student population.

Conservatory Singers is conducted by Jennaya Robison. Dr. Robison, a passionate advocate for the use of singers’ authentic voices in the ensemble, is in demand as a conductor, clinician and soprano throughout the United States.

The concert is co-sponsored by Jon and Joan Michelsen, and Robert McMaster and Maureen Ose. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit Lincoln’s Center for Legal Immigration Assistance (CLIA).

“CLIA first found out about First-Plymouth through our former executive director, Max Graves,” said Executive Director Mary Choate. “We are honored that First-Plymouth considers us for this event and are excited to share what CLIA has been up to.”

Admission is free. To watch the free livestream, go to abendmusik.org.