Abendmusik's 'My Funny Valentine' fundraiser Feb. 14

"My Funny Valentine: An Abendmusik Fundraiser" will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.

Gather around the Steinway piano as Tom Trenney and friends serenade with melodies of the Great American Songbook, including beloved standards of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Lowe, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern and the Gershwins.

Enjoy this nostalgic toast to love and your favorite love songs. Top off your evening with desserts in a waltz down memory lane. You can even add to the romance by buying your sweetheart a rose or by bidding on one of several memorably unique auction items.

"My Funny Valentine is Abendmusik's only annual fundraising event," said Trey Coley, Abendmusik executive director. "Funds raised directly support the provision of our other free community concerts year-round. Everyone is invited to join Abendmusik for a truly memorable Valentine's Day performance."

Light refreshments and beverages will be offered throughout the evening. For more details, call 402-314-7692.