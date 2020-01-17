ABBIE SQUIER: Star City Sports 2020 Youth Athlete of the Year

When Abbie Squier started her high school softball career, she was considered a very good player on her junior varsity team. When she ended it last fall, she had earned a Top 100 national recruitment ranking.

Her career will continue this fall when she realizes a childhood dream by becoming a member of the Husker women’s softball team.

Mark Watt, head coach of the high school softball program at Lincoln Southwest, said that his three-time Super-Stater’s ascension up the ladder included second team Class A status as a sophomore, as well as Super State/All-Nebraska team recognition and third team All-American status by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Squier punctuated her decorated high school softball career on the last day of the Silver Hawks’ 2019 season as Southwest shocked the softball world by ending Papillion-LaVista’s 49-game winning streak. Her grand-slam homer helped LSW overcome a 4-1 deficit in the opener. She followed that up with a go-ahead, three-run homer in the championship game, coupled with a game-changing throw that prevented a potential tying run from scoring.