ABBIE SQUIER: Star City Sports 2020 Youth Athlete of the Year

When Abbie Squier started her high school softball career, she was considered a very good player on her junior varsity team. When she ended it last fall, she had earned a Top 100 national recruitment ranking.
Her career will continue this fall when she realizes a childhood dream by becoming a member of the Husker women’s softball team.
Mark Watt, head coach of the high school softball program at Lincoln Southwest, said that his three-time Super-Stater’s ascension up the ladder included second team Class A status as a sophomore, as well as Super State/All-Nebraska team recognition and third team All-American status by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Squier punctuated her decorated high school softball career on the last day of the Silver Hawks’ 2019 season as Southwest shocked the softball world by ending Papillion-LaVista’s 49-game winning streak. Her grand-slam homer helped LSW overcome a 4-1 deficit in the opener. She followed that up with a go-ahead, three-run homer in the championship game, coupled with a game-changing throw that prevented a potential tying run from scoring.
The clutch homers and key outfield assist were “evidence that Abbie has the ability to shine on the biggest stage that Nebraska high school softball has to offer,” said Watt. Squier’s softball contributions helped propel Lincoln Southwest to a 2017 state tournament runner-up finish and a 2018 state championship.
You have free articles remaining.
Track and field
Squier’s talents in the shot-put ring have also paid dividends, accumulating valuable field-event points that helped the Silver Hawks team win back-to-back state track meet titles in 2018 and 2019. Currently a three-year letter winner preparing for her senior season of track and field, Squier is a three-time Class A state medalist in the shot, including a gold medal and Class A state title last spring.
This winter, she’s participating on the LSW Unified bowling team, picking up bowling in her senior year after two seasons of basketball. She contributed to Southwest’s runner-up finish at last season’s state basketball tournament.
Coaches’ comments
LSW softball coach Watt said that “outstanding character and work ethic” help his versatile outfielder and two-year honorary captain achieve the high standards she sets for herself. Division I schools such as the University of Nebraska at Omaha, South Dakota State, Minnesota and the University of Texas at San Antonio also expressed interest in the heralded Silver Hawk.
That same mentality exists in the LSW track program, where Silver Hawks Coach Brett Schuster will welcome the return of his Class A state meet shot put champion in the spring. Her toss of 41 feet, 10 inches won the state meet shot put title last season after finishing second at state as a sophomore.
The daughter of John and Michelle Squier will receive one of the two Star City Sports Youth Athlete of the Year awards at the Girls & Women in Sports & Fitness banquet in early February.