AARP seeks volunteers to help local taxpayers

AARP Foundation has kicked off volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-based tax preparation service. Volunteers may sign up to assist taxpayers either in person or virtually, with a number of roles available.

In addition to tax preparers, whom the program will train, Tax-Aide needs people who can provide technical and communications assistance, interpreters and program leaders. Volunteers come from a variety of industries and range from retirees to university students. All levels and types of experience are welcome.

Tax-Aide offers free in-person and online tax preparation and assistance nationwide to taxpayers with low to moderate income. Because of the complexity of the U.S. tax code, many taxpayers overpay their taxes or turn to paid tax services they cannot afford. Some may forgo filing their taxes and miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned because they are unable to pay for assistance. Tax-Aide volunteers can help by providing services in communities where there is the greatest need.

In Lincoln, Tax-Aide prepares tax returns at Gere Public Library, Bess Dodson Walt Library and Aging Partners Downtown Senior Center.

To learn about these volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0