I just got done reading a fascinating book called “A Walk Around the Block” by Spike Carlsen. In a nutshell, each chapter dissects everything you might see while walking around your block, things you take for granted and never think about that much.

And that’s where my interest was piqued. I challenge you to stroll around your block or neighborhood, with fresh eyes and a bit of wonder. Then check out the book from the library and see what you discover.

Here are some of my more interesting finds:

* The American front porch: “The golden age of porches glowed its brightest between 1870 and 1920. In an area where the backyard often contained features of drudgery – vegetable gardens, trash pits, outhouses, perhaps chickens or a goat- the front porch offered an oasis of calm.”

* Water: “About 15% of us get our water from private wells, 25% from municipal wells, and the remaining 60% from rivers, lakes, and other water surfaces.”

* Mail: “In 1913 Mr. & Mrs. Beagles of Glen Este, Ohio mailed their 11-pound grandson to a relative who lived a mile away. Postage was 15 cents... (And) they insured him for $50.”