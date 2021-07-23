I just got done reading a fascinating book called “A Walk Around the Block” by Spike Carlsen. In a nutshell, each chapter dissects everything you might see while walking around your block, things you take for granted and never think about that much.
And that’s where my interest was piqued. I challenge you to stroll around your block or neighborhood, with fresh eyes and a bit of wonder. Then check out the book from the library and see what you discover.
Here are some of my more interesting finds:
* The American front porch: “The golden age of porches glowed its brightest between 1870 and 1920. In an area where the backyard often contained features of drudgery – vegetable gardens, trash pits, outhouses, perhaps chickens or a goat- the front porch offered an oasis of calm.”
* Water: “About 15% of us get our water from private wells, 25% from municipal wells, and the remaining 60% from rivers, lakes, and other water surfaces.”
* Mail: “In 1913 Mr. & Mrs. Beagles of Glen Este, Ohio mailed their 11-pound grandson to a relative who lived a mile away. Postage was 15 cents... (And) they insured him for $50.”
* Recycling: The worst things to throw in the recycling bin are lithium-ion batteries because they can catch fire when broken or crushed.
* Trash: It is possible to dramatically reduce the amount of trash you generate.
* Parking: Parking meters were invented in Oklahoma City.
* Trees “… add more than 15% to the resale value of your home” and “five strategically planted trees can cut your AC costs by 25% and heating costs by 10%."
* Squirrels: “North America has 66 species with a density of about 1.5 squirrels per acre.”
Actually, right now, I’m going to put on my shoes and take my dog for a walk around my block. And with my newfound, slightly nerdy knowledge, I just might give that sewer manhole cover a new look: 1967 Deeter Foundry (part of Neenah Enterprises in Wisconsin), average weight of 250 pounds -- if you haven’t noticed!
