'A Visit from St. Nicholas' coming to Playhouse

Lincoln Community Playhouse will present "A Visit from St. Nicholas," a family comedy by Lowell Swortzel, free to the community Dec. 10-13, 17-20.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and matinees are at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Reservations can be made starting Dec. 7 at www.lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

LCP will partner with the Lincoln Food Bank to gather food donations in lieu of ticket fees.

On Christmas Eve, 1822, Clement Clarke Moore's house is not as quiet as a mouse—in fact, everyone is stirring. The three children await the arrival of St. Nicholas. Mother and Father arise thinking they hear intruders. Cousin Harriet enlists the children to copy the poem their father has just written for them, which she hopes to have published for all young people to enjoy. But Father, as a distinguished professor who fears being known as a poet for children, burns the poem so it can never leave the house.

At first heartbroken, the children unite to save the poem for posterity by improvising it through a riotous enactment. How they convince their father that his verses should be shared with children everywhere brings about the hilarious, happy ending.

The cast includes Devyn Cottey, Casandra (Rhodes) Dufresne, John Durham Duggar, Madison Johnson, CJ Koolen and Livia King.

