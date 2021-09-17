A victory parade followed NU’s 1959 upset of OU

My years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as an undergraduate were tremendously enriched by marching in the Cornhusker Marching Band. From the fall of 1958 through graduation in May of 1962, I attended every home football game and some away games as well.

Back in that era with Bill Jennings as coach, the Nebraska football program was far from a powerhouse. The Cornhuskers were lucky to win one or two games each season. Today’s Husker fans, spoiled by several national championship years, can’t seem to cope with the Huskers losing. But back in the late 1950s and early 1960s, that was the way it was – loss after loss after loss.

With Nebraska hopelessly behind by halftime, fans would start to leave, and often by the last quarter the band and a few scattered fans were the only ones left in Memorial Stadium. Band Director Don Lentz required the band to stay for the whole game.

“We’re here to support the team, win or lose,” he reminded us, and support it we did. When the game ended, we would line up on the football field, play a couple of school songs as the remnants of the crowd filtered out, and then march out of the southwest gate onto 10th Street on the way back to the band building. Along the way, we always managed to include the “Band Song” about the UNL marching band, which I think the band still plays each week.