A victory parade followed NU’s 1959 upset of OU

My years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as an undergraduate were tremendously enriched by marching in the Cornhusker Marching Band. From the fall of 1958 through graduation in May of 1962, I attended every home football game and some away games as well.
Back in that era with Bill Jennings as coach, the Nebraska football program was far from a powerhouse. The Cornhuskers were lucky to win one or two games each season. Today’s Husker fans, spoiled by several national championship years, can’t seem to cope with the Huskers losing. But back in the late 1950s and early 1960s, that was the way it was – loss after loss after loss.
With Nebraska hopelessly behind by halftime, fans would start to leave, and often by the last quarter the band and a few scattered fans were the only ones left in Memorial Stadium. Band Director Don Lentz required the band to stay for the whole game.
“We’re here to support the team, win or lose,” he reminded us, and support it we did. When the game ended, we would line up on the football field, play a couple of school songs as the remnants of the crowd filtered out, and then march out of the southwest gate onto 10th Street on the way back to the band building. Along the way, we always managed to include the “Band Song” about the UNL marching band, which I think the band still plays each week.
Even in those gloomy days of Husker football, there were rare instances of success, which to me and others were very memorable. At that time, Nebraska was in the Big Eight Conference, which included Oklahoma. Year after year, Oklahoma was a powerhouse, often top-ranked nationally and on its way to the conference championship and a post-season bowl.
Miracle in Memorial Stadium
But on Saturday, Oct. 31, 1959, a nice fall day, a miracle occurred. Nebraska upset Oklahoma 25-21.
The fans stormed the field, and the goal posts came down. Back then, they were wooden and not nearly as firmly anchored as they are today. The goal posts were quickly broken into pieces as souvenirs, and groups of students paraded on the field with their souvenirs held high.
The band was just as excited as the fans. As we exited the stadium and went south on 10th Street, students and fans followed, and an impromptu parade formed. Instead of turning onto R Street and marching back to the band building, Lentz told the drum major to take us downtown, and we continued on 10th Street down to O Street, then east on O to 17th Street and back to campus and the band room.
Traffic downtown was disrupted because of the spontaneous nature of the parade, and the Lincoln Police Department fell into the spirit of things, stopping traffic on the cross streets to let the parade continue along O Street.
Lugging the heavy bass drum and having to play for this unexpected tour downtown left yours truly tired and sore. Back then, the percussion section had only one bass drum. Today, it has four of them to do the work I used to do.
That wasn’t the only big upset during my band career. The Cornhuskers also upset nationally ranked powerhouse Pittsburgh one year, but it wasn’t the same as putting those Sooner rivals in their place, and I don’t remember a victory parade downtown after that game.
A matter of historical perspective
Husker football fans need to view the present team and coaches from this historical perspective. I experienced the worst of Husker football during my band years. Shortly thereafter, Bob Devaney arrived to coach Nebraska football and things turned around completely.
There is no doubt in my mind that Coach Scott Frost and our players will continue to improve, but our football program was way down and can’t bounce back without a lot of effort.
Age tends to give one a better perspective on things, and the years 1958-1962 showed how bad things could be, with an occasional flash of success that made winning that much more special.