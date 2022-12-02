 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Very Merry Christmas Cabaret at TADA Dec. 9-18

  • 0

“A Very Merry Christmas Cabaret” opens Friday, Dec. 9, on The TADA Theatre’s main stage, 701 P St. in the Haymarket district.

The show will be on stage at TADA Dec. 9-18 with curtain times at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Celebrate the sounds of the season with some of TADA’s top vocalists, including David Claus, Anna Christy, Katherine Bogen, Matthew Kischer, Kylie Ensrud, John Schnoor, Kelsey Knofczynski, Cris Rook and others. The show will be accompanied by Deanna Mumgaard.

The production team also includes musical direction by Cris Rook, stage management by Kameron Heimes, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical direction by Jon Kruse, assistant technical direction by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Karen Statham and lighting design by Robert D. Rook.

Tickets are $10 each, or $5 if patrons reserve tickets and bring a donation for the Food Bank of Lincoln. For tickets and more information, visit www.tadatheatre.info.

