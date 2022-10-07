A ‘tree-mendous’ collaboration set for Sunday

On Sunday, Saint Paul United Methodist Church will host a tree planting celebration at Peach Park, 1425 Peach St.

A brown bag picnic starting at 11:30 a.m., provided by the Near South Neighborhood Association, will precede the planting of 37 new trees in the Peach Park environs. The public is welcome to join the event.

Over the course of the spring and summer, members of Saint Paul UMC have raised funds to purchase, plant and support trees in the Peach Park area, at specific locations the City of Lincoln identified as in particular need of street tree replacement.

In addition to the trees purchased with Saint Paul UMC resources, the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, through the Ten Free Trees program, provided 10 high-quality trees in further support of the church’s program.

In addition to simply planting more trees, Ten Free Trees’ goals include increasing appreciation and awareness of the value of community forests in Nebraska. Special emphasis is placed on species diversity and higher impact projects, especially street tree planting and projects in neighborhoods of highest need.

Despite providing a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits, most Nebraska community forests have been in steady and sometimes dramatic decline. Many challenges contribute, including extreme weather, insects, disease and lack of diversity. The Emerald Ash borer is the latest major challenge added to the list.

“Trees are absolutely a part of the overall response to climate change,” said Carmen Maurer, a member of Saint Paul UMC’s Climate Justice Team. “We hope our program might encourage others in the community of faith to join us in our efforts to re-tree Lincoln and the planet. We can make a difference.”

Persons interested in more information or in supporting this “tree-mendous” program may contact Saint Paul UMC at 402-477-6951 or Carmen Maurer at 402-421-7710.