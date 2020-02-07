A proper walkabout

I am – which is not always a positive trait – pretty observant. The first several times I took my walks, I noticed not only the beautiful open surroundings of my new home site, but – sadly – trash. It was randomly dropped around the area, not only along the business end of the circuit, but also along the far side of the child-care building. It wasn’t an abundant bunch of trash, but while walking along, it was enough to spoil my view and nudge my conscience.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One day, I added a new addition to my standard walking attire: a scrunchable plastic bag stuffed into a pocket. With that addition to my ensemble, I was off on a new adventure. Getting close to the more “peopled” area of our subdivision, I picked up not only paper that had blown about the road, but also some remainders of lunch purchases and – oddly – a lipstick with the lid off; the lid was just steps away. I walked toward the housing area and found scarce bits along the road and fence.

Further on, back toward the child-care facility, there was more trash than I expected; I see a definite need for a trash education project for the children and staff that spend their days there during the week. I’m a big believer in learning how to pick up after yourself, not only at home but while you’re out and about.