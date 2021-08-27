 Skip to main content
A Novel Idea to host benefit for Little Free Libraries
On Friday, Sept. 3, from 5:30-8 p.m., A Novel Idea Bookstore, 118 N. 14th St., will give you a 30% discount for any books you purchase and donate to its bin for Lincoln's Little Free Libraries.

Free bookmarks for all and special bookmarks for Little Free Library Stewards, courtesy of Goldenrod Printing, will be available. Any donation is greatly appreciated, but diverse children’s books are always in great demand. Every child should be able to see herself/himself in a book.

Masking and physical distancing are appreciated during this event.

