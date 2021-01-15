A new start?

For the now many years that I have been a voting American, I have had friends and acquaintances who have held beliefs in the opposite political party than I. We have had multiple gatherings, gone to fun-filled events, had serious discussions, laughed at the same things. We hashed over solutions – many of them different from mine – to challenges that our nation faced. While we sometimes found ourselves at an impasse, we never – ever – got so angry with one another that we ever – ever – got violent or ugly with one another.

Living in the United States requires that we live among those who think differently than we do. It dictates that there will be lots of folks who don’t think the way we do, who hold varied ideas about how to solve problems. What living in the United States does require is that we hold all of those ideas worth listening to. It requires that we are civil to one another, that we respect what the other person believes – even if it sounds totally wacky to us. Some of those ideas have a kernel of truth that sometimes morphs into a solution that is good for ALL of us.

Democracy is a really, really tough job – and it does require respect, civility, law and order. For all of us.

Bonnie Allmon Coffey has over 70 years of living in these United States among a beautifully fabulous group of people who believe differently than she does. She works hard to get through her barriers to listen to others, to hear their voices. Bonnie sometimes does a better job than other times – but she continues to try. You should, too. ©2021

