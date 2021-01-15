A new start?

Well.
2021 is starting off to not be the year that we all expected it to be. In the shadows of our Christmas and Hanukkah decorations, I know that so many of us were looking forward to a brighter, happier, more evenly-tempered start to a new beginning.
Not so fast there, kiddo.
I have had a lifelong interest in politics. My mother, in her heels, gray long-sleeved best dress and hair appropriately curled, would take me with her every time she voted. She set an exemplary model for me to do the same, and her technique worked. I remember voting the very first time, arriving at the poll in my neighborhood in clean clothes and with a smile for all the voluntary poll workers who were making this democratic participation possible. I fully believed that voting was not only my important act in the greatest democracy in the world, but an obligation that I should never, ever take as a “given”; this was a full-participation exercise.
Recently, like a huge portion of the United States, I watched as people – American citizens, just like me – stormed the nation’s Capitol. They not only desecrated the building that I have been in and marveled at, but also the offices of duly-elected people. I saw fiercely angry faces yelling and screaming at guards who were trying to hold the line back from getting any farther into the building. I – like many other Americans – was absolutely, utterly, totally aghast.
For the now many years that I have been a voting American, I have had friends and acquaintances who have held beliefs in the opposite political party than I. We have had multiple gatherings, gone to fun-filled events, had serious discussions, laughed at the same things. We hashed over solutions – many of them different from mine – to challenges that our nation faced. While we sometimes found ourselves at an impasse, we never – ever – got so angry with one another that we ever – ever – got violent or ugly with one another.
Living in the United States requires that we live among those who think differently than we do. It dictates that there will be lots of folks who don’t think the way we do, who hold varied ideas about how to solve problems. What living in the United States does require is that we hold all of those ideas worth listening to. It requires that we are civil to one another, that we respect what the other person believes – even if it sounds totally wacky to us. Some of those ideas have a kernel of truth that sometimes morphs into a solution that is good for ALL of us.
Democracy is a really, really tough job – and it does require respect, civility, law and order. For all of us.
Bonnie Allmon Coffey has over 70 years of living in these United States among a beautifully fabulous group of people who believe differently than she does. She works hard to get through her barriers to listen to others, to hear their voices. Bonnie sometimes does a better job than other times – but she continues to try. You should, too.
