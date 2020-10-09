A new sort of alone

I have haltingly, gradually learned to be increasingly alone … not by choice, but by the strangling, intricate tentacles of a little tiny thing called COVID-19.
This raging miniscule germ is wreaking havoc with a vengeance, impacting thousands of people across the globe even before we knew what was going on. As news and information about COVID-19 became known to all of us, I joined the crowd of community who took notice of it and worked to adjust my life. As a smallish, widowed, senior citizen, I knew that I needed to be more than hyper-vigilant about being around others, knew that I was probably more susceptible than others about being sought out by this aggressive health threat.
While the very nature of being a widowed senior citizen means that one spends a lot of time alone, this pernicious COVID-19 has resulted in a considerable larger number of us being largely more alone for a larger amount of time.
If Facebook is noticing an upward draft of its popularity and usage, it’s because a lot of us are using it to awkwardly connect to one another in the only manner that we find to be completely safe: sitting at home alone, reaching out to friends and, sometimes, family in a manner that leaves us in complete isolation and without being around someone else’s breath.
After being on Facebook for a while, I am consciously working to tame my inner angst and post more positive messages, to react to the things I read in a more upbeat manner. Being angry and depressed all the time is not a pleasant place to be; I am the Captain of My Own Ship.
Weekly trips to the grocery store were de rigueur for me, armed with my cloth bags, my meticulous grocery list, any coupons I might have and an eagerness to peruse the aisles to explore a new product, brand or food. I regularly looked for something exciting to include in my daily menu, nudging myself to experiment with something novel.
These days, however, my grocery shopping is done online. My local grocery store has a cadre of employees who do all the work for me and keep me out of the melee of folks who are in the store. I order online, trust the grocery store shopper to do his/her best, and pick up my order within a prescribed 30-minute time frame. Parking in the grocery store parking lot, I text my stall number and voilà! – the clerk, sufficiently masked and with rubber gloves, arrives to put the groceries in my trunk.
My daily pleasure is the one-mile walk I take around my small senior community. I wake early and am on my route just before dawn. I love watching the sun rise and, later on my route, seeing the cows stroll by in the large fields that surround my neighborhood. While I stop to watch and try to entice my Cow-Pals to come a smidge closer for a picture, it seldom works; I am consistently ignored.
This strange scenario we all find ourselves in has required new rules, new discipline, new ways to maneuver around our “this-is-now” life.
It is, however, excruciatingly lonely for those of us who belong to the growing population of “Onesies.”
Bonnie Allmon Coffey has purchased a large number of books for reading, as her local library has been closed. She sometimes drives down quiet rural highways just to get the hell out of the house. Bonnie is learning to deal with this new variety of aloneness.
©2020
