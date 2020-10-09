A new sort of alone

Weekly trips to the grocery store were de rigueur for me, armed with my cloth bags, my meticulous grocery list, any coupons I might have and an eagerness to peruse the aisles to explore a new product, brand or food. I regularly looked for something exciting to include in my daily menu, nudging myself to experiment with something novel.

These days, however, my grocery shopping is done online. My local grocery store has a cadre of employees who do all the work for me and keep me out of the melee of folks who are in the store. I order online, trust the grocery store shopper to do his/her best, and pick up my order within a prescribed 30-minute time frame. Parking in the grocery store parking lot, I text my stall number and voilà! – the clerk, sufficiently masked and with rubber gloves, arrives to put the groceries in my trunk.

My daily pleasure is the one-mile walk I take around my small senior community. I wake early and am on my route just before dawn. I love watching the sun rise and, later on my route, seeing the cows stroll by in the large fields that surround my neighborhood. While I stop to watch and try to entice my Cow-Pals to come a smidge closer for a picture, it seldom works; I am consistently ignored.

This strange scenario we all find ourselves in has required new rules, new discipline, new ways to maneuver around our “this-is-now” life.

It is, however, excruciatingly lonely for those of us who belong to the growing population of “Onesies.”

Bonnie Allmon Coffey has purchased a large number of books for reading, as her local library has been closed. She sometimes drives down quiet rural highways just to get the hell out of the house. Bonnie is learning to deal with this new variety of aloneness. ©2020

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0