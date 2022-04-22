'A Native Way of Giving' lecture at First-Plymouth Thursday

Forrest Cuch, an enrolled member of the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation in Utah and former head of Indian Affairs for the State of Utah, will share his presentation “A Native Way of Giving" Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m. in Mayflower Hall at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Freewill donations will be collected at the door.

Cuch will make the case that contemporary Christians can, and should, learn a lot from “Native Ways of Giving,” the title of his recently published book. “Despite a grim history of violence, seizure of lands and cultural destruction,” often at the hands of Christians themselves, says Cuch.

“Native communities have gifts to offer that are desperately needed,” writes Cuch and his co-author, Episcopal priest Michael Carney. “The life-giving cycle of gratitude, generosity and abundance stands in stark contrast to the arrogance, greed and destruction that are so widespread in modern-day life.”

Such a spirit of abundance and generosity serve as antidotes to zero-sum beliefs, which have wrought unprecedented destruction to God’s creation, wealth gaps and political division in our national politics, Cuch says.

The lecture is free and open to the community to attend.

For more information, visit firstplymouth.org.

