A month in the week of …

I recently retired, yup, really retired … right in the middle of winter, and surrounded by the social distancing of a pandemic. Kids all grown, unable to safely travel and possessing a “to do” list several years in the making.
Others warned that retirement was an adjustment; do not believe otherwise. A boisterous “after work” house will suddenly become miraculously quiet during the day unless, of course, it is my house.
My house immediately announced who was “in charge.” First, the kitchen gods presented a plugged-up sink. Not one human intercession succeeded … unclogging liquids, bleach, hot water, overzealous suctioning with a plunger, nothing. Fine! Just turn on the dishwasher and walk away. Hallelujah! A deafening gurgle, a violent vortex of water and … the sink drained.
Next day, the refrigerator died. Food was hauled to the basement chest freezer; perishables thrown on the wintry back porch, and an old beverage icebox was resurrected and relocated to the kitchen counter. A repairman arrived to give the terminal diagnosis, plus state that the old gal had miraculously outlived her 10-year life expectancy. Two days later, Ms. Maytag Refrigerator kick-started her motherboard and resumed life. Hallelujah … return all food to its original habitat.
The next week, the Grim Reaper called on the garbage disposal. Again, no human intervention succeeded, unless … I turned on the dishwasher and walked away. One more try and hallelujah! Food scraps never sounded so good. The kitchen was becoming a religious revival. Just push a button, and glory was restored. I was beginning to think the true purpose of my retirement was to petition a Patron Saint of Broken Appliances.
The next day, while floating through the grocery store, visions of gourmet meals danced in my head. Once home, the refrigerator died. I started my friend the dishwasher. Nothing ... once again, re-disbursement of food; prayers offered for continued cold weather; shopping for a successor the reasonable immediate response. Mission accomplished. Now, to be grateful delivery was ONLY four weeks away. My jars of pickles and condiments continued to adorn the landscape.
Halfway through a good book, wind blowing, snow flying, retirement feeling so, so good, I hear a hum … the refrigerator returns to the living. Hallelujah! Two days later it returned to the grave. The dishwasher was not started.
A side note: Do you know what happens when you make plans? God laughs. Refrigerator delivery was scheduled for Jan. 26, the day after Lincoln received 14 inches of snow. Somewhere in the yard are my pickles.
Robbie Nathan may be reached at rubydwrites@yahoo.com, patiently awaiting her new refrigerator.