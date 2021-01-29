A month in the week of …

I recently retired, yup, really retired … right in the middle of winter, and surrounded by the social distancing of a pandemic. Kids all grown, unable to safely travel and possessing a “to do” list several years in the making.

Others warned that retirement was an adjustment; do not believe otherwise. A boisterous “after work” house will suddenly become miraculously quiet during the day unless, of course, it is my house.

My house immediately announced who was “in charge.” First, the kitchen gods presented a plugged-up sink. Not one human intercession succeeded … unclogging liquids, bleach, hot water, overzealous suctioning with a plunger, nothing. Fine! Just turn on the dishwasher and walk away. Hallelujah! A deafening gurgle, a violent vortex of water and … the sink drained.

Next day, the refrigerator died. Food was hauled to the basement chest freezer; perishables thrown on the wintry back porch, and an old beverage icebox was resurrected and relocated to the kitchen counter. A repairman arrived to give the terminal diagnosis, plus state that the old gal had miraculously outlived her 10-year life expectancy. Two days later, Ms. Maytag Refrigerator kick-started her motherboard and resumed life. Hallelujah … return all food to its original habitat.