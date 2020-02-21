‘A Leap of Faith: Music You’ve Never Heard’ concert Feb. 29

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music professors Clark Potter and Christopher Marks will combine to perform “A Leap of Faith: Music You’ve Never Heard” for viola and organ at 7:30 p.m. on Leap Day, Saturday, Feb. 29 at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S 17th St.

The recital is free and features music “sacred and profane”: "Larghetto Religioso" by Oskar Wermann and "Sonata da Chiesa" by Daniel Pinkham, as well as "Thema mit Veränderungen" by Carl Türcke and "Sonata in Fa major" (1904) by Marco Anzoletti.

A native of Longview, Washington, Potter is professor of viola at the Glenn Korff School of Music at UNL, where he is also on the conducting faculty. He is principal viola of the Lincoln Symphony, director of NEBratsche (the UNL viola ensemble), and he is an active performer as a solo recitalist and chamber musician.

Marks is a professor in the Glenn Korff School of Music at UNL, where he also serves as associate dean of the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.