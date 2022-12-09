A home for the holidays

The carpet needs a good cleaning, the trim paint could use a little love, the granite hides the copious crumbs well, the stainless holds a few dents along with the smudges, the hand-scraped floor has some additional and unintended scrapes – and, most recently, a new puddle appeared on that floor on Thanksgiving Day. Apparently the dishwasher will be replaced; hopefully tomorrow.

Nine years ago, it was pristine. Brand new, full of promise, fresh paint, pristine floors and shiny stainless.

Forty years ago we began building something too; something called our family. It, too, started out full of promise, with shiny hopes and faces, free of scrapes and dents.

This week, this worn home held this well-worn family. It had been a while since this house worked this hard. It had been a while since I worked this hard. I had forgotten what it took to feed a family many meals for many days. The home, and these homeowners, are both a little more worn. This home and its owners earned their stripes; wrinkles, aches, scrapes, smudges and dents.

This place accommodated its people well. The counter handled the strewn-about baby bottles, wine bottles and crumbs. When the bedrooms overflowed, other spaces pinch hit. We could be together, and apart too. Outdoors flowed in and TVs were well-placed for the sports fans, as were tables for the Monopoly players.

We both, home and homeowners, may be worn, and our shine worn off, but don’t judge a book by its cover. The pages of this story are rich, beautiful and a treasure beyond what the eye can see.

New and pretty, whether people or place, are fun and exciting, but function and endurance win the day. A real home, and relationships, can handle the dents and scrapes.

As the well-worn Velveteen Rabbit reminds … “ by the time you are Real, most of your hair has been loved off, and your eyes drop out and you get loose in the joints and very shabby. But these things don't matter at all, because once you are Real you can't be ugly, except to people who don't understand.”

Houses, rabbits or relationships, given the gift of time, will wear. When house shopping, have an eye for the real people, the real life it will hold, and the real home it will become; for the holidays and every other day.

Becky Huebner

402-770-1350