A focus on the purchase agreement

The purchase agreement is an offer to the sellers from the buyers to purchase the seller’s real property.

Some of the basic information on a purchase agreement states legal name, offer price and earnest money, personal property included in the sale, title/deed information, whether to include inspections or home warranty, brokerages, agents and title and escrow company involved in the transaction, and seller and buyer agency information.

Let’s look at a few areas that buyers and sellers should pay close attention to:

1) The personal property section is simply a list of items that might be included in the purchase of the property, like appliances, out buildings, light fixtures, video doorbells, window coverings, etc. There are lines to add items.

When a buyer checks these items, he/she is asking for them to stay. If the seller offers items in the SPCD but the buyer does not include them, that may be taken as meaning the buyer doesn’t want the item. Carefully check the list.

2) Other provision section is an area where buyers can add to the PA. Some of the items seen in this section pertain to appraisal of property and appraisal gaps, delivery of earnest money, inspection clarification, other monetary offers such as willingness to pay other party’s closing cost or a portion, and whether the closing date is flexible.

3) Offer price and financing terms make up the information that most go to first. Is the offer price acceptable to the seller? Can the buyers afford the property? Deals fall through because lending falls through. If you have questions, be sure to ask for clarification regarding the financing terms.

4) Buyers get to choose the title company and close date. To make a stronger offer, a buyer may have his/her agent ask the listing agent when the seller needs to move.

As buyers and sellers understand what information is on the purchase agreement better, they are more educated and can make decisions based on education instead of emotions.

An educated buyer will write a stronger offer. An educated seller sees the difference between terms in a strong offer vs. a weak offer.

Paula Randall, Realtor – 402-853-1810

