A day in the life of a Realtor

I’m certain the public wonders just what do Realtors do all day? It’s a fair question. The images you see on TV and on social media make Realtors look like rock stars; selling houses left and right, on the phone making the big deal happen, and having clients sign on the dotted line! Behind the scenes it’s less glamorous.

Here’s an example. The alarm sounded off early, and I commuted down the hall to the home office to check the email, finding out what messages have been received overnight. At the same time, the phone started dinging with messages from buyers and sellers.

My first meeting was with a photographer at an upcoming listing. When I opened the door, I discovered that the house was not ready for photos, so I pulled the vacuum cleaner from my car and got to work taking care of this for an absentee seller.

The second appointment of the morning I helped first-time buyers write an offer, then spent time training a new agent to do a market analysis study. Day half over. Think again. You’re just getting started, Russ!

The afternoon was a laundry list of details. I ordered advertising for our agents to send to their clients, worked with a title company to reset a closing time, and consulted with fellow Realtors on issues they were working through.

By the end of the day, I had run personal errands, attended a Realtor networking event, presented an offer to someone selling by owner (an FSBO), checked the new listings on the local MLS multiple times, prepped for a class later in the week teaching fellow Realtors and wrote this article!

The funniest thing was the last errand of the day. A lender sent a package to a buyer to an address that had not closed yet. Thinking this might be closing docs accidentally sent to the wrong address, I ran across town to pick up a package off the front porch and deliver to my buyer staying in a motel – only to discover that it was a cheap closing gift of a pizza cutter!

Real estate can be the most engaging, diverse business that anyone can be in. If you’re interested in a new career, call me: Russ Meyer, Realtor, Managing Broker, Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate, 402-310-8262.