'A Christmas Carol' opens Dec. 5 at NWU
Nebraska Wesleyan Theater students will perform Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 5-8 and 12-15 at McDonald Theater, 51st and Huntington Avenue. For more details and tickets, see nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or call 402-465-2384.

