'A Christmas Carol' opens Dec. 5 at NWU

Nebraska Wesleyan Theater students will perform Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 5-8 and 12-15 at McDonald Theater, 51st and Huntington Avenue. For more details and tickets, see nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or call 402-465-2384.
Reach the editor at 402-473-2644 or mschwaninger@journalstar.com.
Mark Schwaninger
L Magazine editor
Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.
